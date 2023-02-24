Videos

DMK, allies engaging in poll code violations: GK Vasan

Former union minister and Tamil Manila Congress leader G K Vasan on Feb. 24, accused the ruling DMK and its allies of engaging in repeatedly poll code violations, including distribution of money to voters in by poll-bound Erode East constituency. Talking to reporters at the city airport, Vasan, whose TMC is campaigning for its alliance leader AIADMK in Erode East, said that the DMK and its allies were continuously engaged in election irregularities like distribution of money to voters. “We have repeatedly requested the ECI to initiate action against them. ECI has yet to oblige. Only a few more days are left for the election. We, as well as the people, expect the truth to be unravelled before that,” Vasan added. “DMK and allies have been committing poll related irregularities with money and muscle power. Many undesirable activities are being committed by them. AIADMK and its allies have been voicing our concern. We repeatedly request the ECI not to be a silent spectator," he added.