Videos

Shocking CCTV Video : North Indian attacked in Tamil Nadu

On Feb. 22, A North Indian was brutally attacked for selling Panipuri in Palladam, Tiruppur. "Panipuri sales man were brutally beaten up by 4 Tamil men in Palladam. Cases have been registered. We're investigating them. They all were under the influence of alcohol. Reason for the attack is not clear as they were drunken," a Police official said on Feb. 22.
Online Desk

