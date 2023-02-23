Videos

School disciplines Students with weird haircuts

A total of 43 boys of various classes in the Voorhees Higher Secondary School in Vellore, were given a free haircut by the school management on Feb. 22 when it was found that they continued to sport awkward hairstyles despite being told repeatedly to reform. Sources said that the styles sported by the school students included one side cutting, top side cutting, top cutting and Pullingo cutting about which the school management repeatedly warned the students ordering them to revert to normal haircuts. As the students failed to obey the school order, the school head master Ebenezar brought in a couple of barbers to the institution and once the Assembly was over singled out 43 students with odd hairstyles and oversaw that their hair was cut normally.