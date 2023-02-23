Videos

Remarks against Karl Marx: Left condemns TN Guv Ravi

Left parties announced a black flag protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on Feb. 28 condemning Ravi for his remark against Karl Marx. "We have decided to hold black flag protests against Ravi wherever he visits demanding an apology for abusing power and speaking inappropriately and slandering Marxism," CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement. Accusing the clueless Governor of insulting Marx and Marxism, he said, "RSS borrowed the philosophy of "one flag, one leader, one country" and shakha from fascist Mussolini and flag salute and Swastika from Hitler." CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that Karl Marx was accepted as the greatest among scholars born in the millennium. "Unaware of this, Ravi has said that Marx's thinking has divided India. It only shows his ignorance," he said.