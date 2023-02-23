Videos

Erode East by-poll: DMK, NTK cadre clash during campaign

A clash broke out between cadres of DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), when both the parties were involved in campaigns in Veerappanchatram area in Erode on Feb. 22. Cadres of both the parties hurled stones, resulting in few cadres from both the parties suffering injuries in the clash. They were rushed to hospital. Tense situation prevailed and a large team of the police arrived and resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The situation was then brought under control.