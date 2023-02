Videos

AIADMK celebrates SC verdict with crackers and sweets

Supporters of Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami were in jubilant mood following the Supreme Court’s two-member bench verdict in their favour on Feb. 23. It came as a shot in the arm for EPS and their team as the apex court upheld the Madras High Court’s verdict on the conduct of the AIADMK’s General Council meeting on July 11. EPS was appointed as the interim general secretary of the party in that GC meeting. The SC has also dismissed the petition filed by deposed AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam. It is a major setback for embattled OPS, who declared Dharmayudham 2 a couple of days ago to retrieve the party and protect the party’s bylaws from “dictatorship” of EPS and his team.