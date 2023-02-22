Videos

Hollywood actor Daniel to join 'Thangalaan'

Director Pa Ranjith is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Thangalaan' starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. While the team had recently kicked off the next schedule of shooting at the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka, the latest is that, English actor Daniel Caltagirone, known for his roles in films like 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life' and 'The Pianist', has joined the cast of the film. The upcoming movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy Masilamani in important roles. Now, the English actor has joined the team and begun shooting for the film.