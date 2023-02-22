Videos

Free minds from colonised ideas: Guv Ravi

Governor RN Ravi on Feb. 21 called upon young scholars in the country to come forward to study and conduct research besides writing books. Speaking at a book release function at Raj Bhavan, he also said to hold intellectual churning on new ideas to make the country’s intellectual space free from colonised minds and understand and explore “who we are.” “Our educated people keep quoting western thinkers and philosophers as if there is nobody from this country,” he said adding they quote Abraham Lincoln for promoting democracy “of the people, by the people, for the people,” but forget that the same person didn’t allow women to vote. “They praise Lincoln for abolishing slavery, who said, “I would be the last person to abolish slavery.” It is recorded history. This is nothing but colonisation of our minds,” he added. On the state prospect, he pointed out that the guest lecturers were paid less and it has to looked into it.