Videos

CM Stalin consoles Ubayadullah’s kin

CM MK Stalin, on his way to Tiruvarur, visited the house of former minister and party veteran SNM Ubayadullah, who passed away recently. He consoled the family members on Feb. 21 and paid floral tributes to the portrait of the ex-minister. SNM Ubayadullah (83), who was also the president of DMK traders’ wing, died of cardiac arrest on February 19. The Chief Minister, who was heading to Tiruvarur to participate in a few programmes, along with MPs, TR Baalu, SS Palanimanickam, Su Thirunavukkarasar and others, visited the house of the ex-minister. Later, when he reached Tiruvarur, party workers gave a warm reception. Earlier on the way, he received petitions from the public. At Tiruvarur, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of Kalaignar Memorial at Kattur. Subsequently, he inspected the construction of the wedding hall and a museum.