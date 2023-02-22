Videos

BJP leaders booked for candlelight march in Chennai

A case has been filed against 3,500 BJP leaders and cadres for conducting a candlelight march in connection with the death of an Army jawan who was hacked to death by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor. The case was registered against them as the BJP leaders carried out the protest without proper permission, Chennai Police Officials said. A case has been filed against them under sections 143, 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w 41(6), Police officials said. Notably, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai participated in a one-day hunger strike and silent candlelight march along with party workers on Feb. 21 against the DMK government over the alleged killing of an Army jawan by a DMK ward councillor in Krishnagiri.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in