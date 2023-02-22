Videos

BJP leaders booked for candlelight march in Chennai

A case has been filed against 3,500 BJP leaders and cadres for conducting a candlelight march in connection with the death of an Army jawan who was hacked to death by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor. The case was registered against them as the BJP leaders carried out the protest without proper permission, Chennai Police Officials said. A case has been filed against them under sections 143, 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w 41(6), Police officials said. Notably, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai participated in a one-day hunger strike and silent candlelight march along with party workers on Feb. 21 against the DMK government over the alleged killing of an Army jawan by a DMK ward councillor in Krishnagiri.