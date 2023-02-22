Videos

ATMs heist case : Court extends police custody for the duo accused

The accused in the sensational Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist case, who were produced before a court on Feb. 22, will be taken in police custody for 7 days, as per a new order. Earlier, they were produced before judicial magistrate who remanded them to custody till March 3. The duo was part of a gang, which stole Rs 72.50 lakh from three ATMs in Tiruvannamalai town on Feb. 12. Mohammed Arif of Sonari village in Nu district in Haryana and Azad of Baimakera village in Punhana district in the same State were arrested by the special team led by Tiruvannamalai SP K Karthikeyan with the cooperation of the Haryana police. The arrested duo were brought to Tamil Nadu by air and finally to Tiruvannamalai town by road on Feb. 19.