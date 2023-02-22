Videos

Annamalai meets Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai along with ex-servicemen met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on February 21. The meeting was in regard of the murder of an army man allegedly by a DMK ward councillor in Krishnagiri. After the meeting with Governor, K Annamali talked said, “the ex-servicemen conveyed their grievances to the Governor and expressed they are unsafe in Tamil Nadu. Governor listened to ex-servicemen and he has taken it very strictly. Governor also informed us that he is pained by whatever has happened. He promised that he will look into it and get back to them," said K Annamalai.