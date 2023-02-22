Videos
Actor Prabhu hospitalised due to Kidney stone obstruction
Actor Prabhu has been admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam late on Feb. 21. In the diagnosis it has been learned that the actor was affected by Kidney stones obstruction. According to Daily Thanthi reports, the actor went through laser treatment to remove the stones. The hospital sources say he would return home in a day or two.
