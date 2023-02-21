Videos

Villupuram man arrested for abusing guest workers in Train

Government Railway Police on Feb. 20, arrested a 38-year-old man from Villupuram, who verbally abused and assaulted guest workers inside a train in Tamil Nadu. A video of the man's violent act went viral on social media on February 16 and was widely condemned after which Chennai Central railway Police station registered a case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 b (uttering obscene words in public place) and launched a search for the suspect. In the video, the man was hurling verbal abuses at guest workers in a train compartment and also at political leaders. GRP also released a photograph of the suspect on social media and announced rewards for those providing information, leading to his apprehension. Three special teams were formed to trace the suspect and police arrested P Magimaidoss of Villupuram. Police investigations revealed that he was not part of any political outfits or movements and he acted out in frustration due to overcrowding in the compartment after a guest worker brushed against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.