TN Army man killing: BJP holds hunger strike

On Feb 21, The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party holded a hunger strike in Chepauk. In the protest against the DMK government over the killing of an Army jawan in Krishnagiri, BJP state president K Annamalai, and BJP leaders K. Nagarajan, V. P. Duraisamy participated. In the protest, they raising slogans against the DMK government condemning the killing of an army soldier and the attack on the house of BJP executive. The BJP will also participate in a candlelight procession from Omandurar Estate to the War Memorial in the evening. As more than hundred people are participating in the rally, the police are on security duty to avoid any eventualities.