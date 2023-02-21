Videos

S.P Velumani performs "Oyilattam" in Erode election campaign

Former AIADMK Minister S.P Velumani performed Oyilattam in Erode East By-poll Campaign. On Feb 20, Former minister SB Velumani campaigned in Erode in support of AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Erode East constituency. Where, he performed "Kongu Oyilattam" to attrack the crowd. The crowd got impressed and enjoyed the performance.
Online Desk

