Pathaan box office crosses Rs 1000 crore

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback to the big screen after four long years with Pathaan. The film is currently in its fourth week and is still ruling the roost. Despite new films being released, the film showed no signs of slowing down. On February 19, the film is set to surpass the Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide and created history. Last week, the film also entered the Rs 500 crore-club in India. Early estimates suggest that the action thriller managed to earn rs 4.30 to 4.50 crore at the box office on Feb 19. Reportedly, the screen count was increased due to growing demand.