Ola, Uber & Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi

Uber, Ola and Rapido bike taxi services have now been banned in Delhi, which might come as a big surprise to many. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice to these ride sharing companies to put a stop to bike taxi services with immediate effect. “It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is purely commercial operation and a violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988,” the transport department said in the notice. The notice sent by the transport department has explicitly mentioned that if the Ola, Uber, and Rapido riders continue to provide bike taxi service in Delhi, then a fine of Rs 5,000 will be charged. If the offence is committed the second time or subsequently, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be charged as well as imprisonment. In addition to this, the driving license of the driver will also get suspended for a minimum period of three years, according to the details mentioned in the official notice sent to the ride sharing companies.