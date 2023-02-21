Videos

Is Erode by-election deferred?: CEO Satyabrata Sahoo cleared the air

After allegation that DMK has been keeping voters in some places, giving them gifts and going door to door to give money, gifts and food items, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo cleared the air by saying that he has filed a complaint regarding the violation of the rules of election conduct, but he has not received any complaint that the by-election should be deferred. Meanwhile, sample voting for the by-election was held today in the presence of candidates and candidates' representatives. In this regard, Sahoo , while speaking at the Secretariat said that Rs 6 lakh have been confiscated so far and certain complaints have been registered at the District Electoral Officer, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu and also the Election Commission of India regarding the violation of election rules by political parties. However, only 1 complaint has been received through the C-Vigil app which can be taken as evidence. He also made it clear that even if videos related to money laundering are shared on social media, it cannot be taken as evidence. However, action will be taken if this is reported on social media. Despite various complaints, no one has complained about the suspension of the election.