Videos

I-T raid in Malayalam film industry: Trouble for Mohanlal

The examination of the documents seized in the raid conducted by the Income Tax Department at the houses of film producers has started. The inspection was as per the special instructions of the Union Finance Ministry. Intelligence information was receiver that there is more foreign investment in the film production sector in Kerala. The raid was part of finding out whether the actual income of Malayalam film workers and the tax payment is consistent and whether black money is being used in the film production sector. The Income Tax Department had conducted inspections in the houses and establishments in the past few days. Meantime, IT officials have not confirmed the information that black money was seized during the inspection. It is reported that Mohanlal has been asked for details of foreign assets and financial transactions. Anthony Perumbavoor's statement was recorded earlier. There were also financial transactions related to Mohanlal. An explanation has been sought from Mohanlal in this regard. It took four and a half hours to take his statement.