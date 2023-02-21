Videos

EPS, OPS truthful only to BJP: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Feb. 20 accused Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam of being truthful only to the BJP and not people. “They both have lost self-respect and are vying with each other to stand only before Kamalalayam. They held the post of coordinator and joint coordinator while in power and turned against each other, once their rule ended. Palaniswami has remained truthful to none, but only Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he said while campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode on Feb. 20. Further, Minister Udhayanidhi asked, if EPS was elected by people unlike Chief Minister MK Stalin. “You (EPS) came to power by falling on the feet of (VK) Sasikala. Even when AIADMK was in power, you remained a slave and also now to the BJP,” he said by showing a photo of him falling on Sasikala’s feet to people, who have gathered for the campaign. While referring to progress of major projects, including the construction of Kings Institute in Guindy and Kalaignar library in Madurai by DMK, Udhayanidhi showed a brick to people to indicate AIIMS announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was yet to take off.