DMK has been trying to threaten opposition: BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy condemns DMK Govt., over Army Man's death. "Over a week has passed but there is no statement from DMK or CM MK Stalin. An Army man was killed by a DMK counsellor. DMK has been trying to threaten opposition. They are trying to provoke their party men to attack others who are against the government. DMK has been saying that we are in power, we can do whatever we want. So we are having a hunger strike on Feb. 21 and in the evening we are having a candle march. We will go to the war memorial in memory of the deceased," said BJP state Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy in Chennai on Feb. 21.