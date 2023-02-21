Videos

DMDK files petition to cancel Erode East by-poll to Sahoo

Actor-politician Vijayakanth's DMDK party on Feb. 21 has submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo seeking cancellation of the Erode East by-poll. A petition has been submitted under the leadership of DMDK Advocates Division Secretary Janardhanan alleging that there has been large amount of illegal money flow in the constituency. It may be noted that Sahoo had recently said that there were no petitions demanding cancellation of the Erode East by-election. The bypoll will be held on February 27 and counting takes place on March 2.