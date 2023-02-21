Videos

Campaign through social media: Vlogger as an Independent candidate

Deepan Chakkaravarthi, a Vlogger based on Chennai is contesting in Erode East by-poll. "I'm focusing on the year long infrastructure issues in the Erode East Constituency and I Campaigns through the social media. I'm just contesting in the by election without any caste, political background. I just want to create the Electoral and Democracy awareness among the youth," Said Deepan Chakkaravarthy on Feb. 20.