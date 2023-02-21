Videos

6.3 magnitude quake strikes Turkey-Syria border region

Another earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 20 just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake which killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes. Monday's quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.3, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of just two km (1.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, potentially magnifying its impact at ground level. The death toll from the quakes two weeks ago rose to 41,156 in Turkey, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD said on Feb. 20, and it was expected to climb further.