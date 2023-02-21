Videos

22 spoke in favor of pen monument: TN govt

A few weeks after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted a public hearing meeting on the construction of Kalaingar Pen Monument in the sea, the board has made the minutes of the meeting public. The document has been released on the official website of the TNPCB. The document has included opinions of more than 30 participants who spoke against as well as in favour of the project. It may be noted that the meeting was conducted amid ruckus created by the participants and several alleged that the board failed to express their views in full. Some participants staged protests and some walked out of the meeting. The monument will be constructed for a height of 42 metres and proposed to be constructed 360 metres away from the shoreline with a bridge linking the monument and the beach at Rs 81 crore. The monument site falls under CRZ-1A, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA areas and green signal has already been given by the TNSCZMA. During the meeting, the officials of the public works department, who are implementing the project, showed the draft plans of the pen monument and other related developments.