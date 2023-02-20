Videos

Will fulfil Mayilsamy's last wish : Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth paid his last respects to Tamil comedian Mayilsamy on Feb. 20. Mayilsamy passed away late on February 19 due to cardiac arrest. While addressing the media persons, Rajini said, "Mayilsamy is an ardent fan of MGR and an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. He is a longtime friend of mine. The last time Mayilsamy contacted me on the phone, I was unable to speak. Every time he calls me from Tiruvannamalai during Karthikai Deepam." "Mayilsamy's death on Shivratri is not a coincidence. That is Shiva's calculation. Lord Shiva took away his beloved devotee on Shivaratri. I heard Mayilsamy's last wish to take me to the Shiva temple near Vadalure. I will fulfil it" he said.