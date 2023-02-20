Videos

TN Women's Commission chief conducts enquiry in Anbu Jyoti Ashram

Tamil Nadu State Women Commission Chairman AS Kumari and District Collector C Palani conducted an enquiry with the women who were rescued from the Vikravandi Anbu Jyoti Ashram in Viluppuram district. On Feb. 18, TN DGP Sylendra Babu ordered a probe by the CBCID into allegations of torture and sexual harassment of residents at the Anbu Jyoti Ashram, Viluppuram district. The ashram has been functioning without a license as a home for persons with mental illnesses and retardation, destitute women, beggars and alcohol addicts, at Kundalapuliyur village in Viluppuram district since 2005, the sources said. Based on the complaints received about Vikravandi Anbu Jyoti Ashram, 141 persons were rescued from the ashram and 24 others were rescued from another house. On Feb.20, the commission has conducted an enquiry into the affected persons. The Commission said that the report would be submitted to the state government soon.