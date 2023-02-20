Videos

Stalin slams attack on Tamil students by ABVP in JNU

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condemned the attack on Tamil students allegedly by ABVP workers. In a series of tweets, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, "The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP and vandalising the portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at the JNU is highly condemnable and calls for strict action from the university administrator." He also said that the securities of JNU and Delhi Police have time and again turned mute spectators to the violence unleashed on students who fight for their rights and are critical of the Union BJP regime.