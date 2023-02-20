Videos

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP On Kashmir Eviction Drive

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Feb 19 chaired a meeting of party leaders of Kashmir and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ongoing eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as a deliberate move by BJP to divert the attention of the people from real issues. He also expressed confidence that people especially the youth are joining the Congress party given its pro-people policies urging Party leaders to keep their doors open for those wishing to join Congress and encourage them to work for the well-being of the people.