"Jayalalithaa tried to block Vishwaroopam" : Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Feb. 19, in a veiled reference to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, said she created hurdles in the release of his movie Vishwaroopam. “When I took Vishwaroopam, an ‘ammayar’ created hurdles in its release and made fun of me. Then, ‘Kalaingar’ (M Karunanidhi) called me over the phone and asked whether I needed any help and not to fear. I told him, I will take care of it myself as it is not a national issue. Even the current Chief Minister MK Stalin called me over phone and assured help,” he said without naming J Jayalalithaa, while campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode. Further, Kamal said, “I should have gone for an alliance then, but didn’t, due to my selfishness. I resolved the problem on my own, settled my debts and have come out here to campaign with the objective of preserving the secularism of our nation.” Defending his alliance with Congress, Kamal said this should be an alliance moving on the path of truth. “When the nation is in danger, one cannot see symbols, party and language. The interest of a nation is our priority. If we have to protect the nation, then I know whom to join hands,” he said. In an indirect attack on the BJP, Kamal said dictatorship is penetrating into democracy. “There are instances of dictatorship making its penetration through democracy world over. It is now happening in India also,” he said. A large crowd has gathered for the campaign by the MNM leader.