Dharmayutham 2.0 has begun: OPS

Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam led faction on Feb. 20, declared that late party supremo and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa would be the permanent general secretary of the party. The district secretaries of the OPS faction passed a resolution to this effort during the meeting in Chennai. They have also resolved to retrieve the party from the traitors. OPS supporter and his political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran chaired the meeting, while OPS addressed the functionaries in his faction. Without taking the names of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters S P Velumani, P Thangamani, OPS expressed his displeasure for not allowing him to perform his duty as party treasurer during the general council meeting held last year. He also said that dharmayutham 2.0 has begun. OPS supporters R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian, K P Krishnan also participated in the meeting.