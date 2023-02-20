Videos

Biden's Kyiv visit: "Putin thought Ukraine was weak, dead wrong"

In a display of strong American support for Ukraine just four days before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, US President Joe Biden on Feb. 20, made a surprise visit to Kyiv, reported The Washington Post. Kyiv is no stranger to official visits, but this one is different. The fact the US president is meeting Ukraine's leader in the heart of the capital in the middle of a full-scale conflict is significant and symbolic. The high-risk visit, to a Ukrainian capital that has been under threat of missile attacks, signals continued commitment from the United States. Biden was spotted outside St Michael Golden-Domed Monastery with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.