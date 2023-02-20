Videos

Actor Prabhas to join the cast of 'Suriya 42'

Actor Suriya is shooting for the tentatively titled 'Suriya 42' with director Siva. It has been reported that actor Prabhas is going to play an important role in actor Suriya's 42nd film. Director Siruthai Siva-Suriya's collaboration is making the film very fast, but the title has not been decided yet. There is a new buzz that the film will be titled 'Veer and actor Prabhas is going to play an important role in this film which will be release in various languages.