Stalin lays foundation stone for Mini Tidel Park in Vellore
Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Mini Tidel Park on Feb. 18, which is to be built in Melmonavur Govt ITI campus, Vellore. Apart from Vellore, Villupuram, Tirupur and Tuticorin would also be receiving Tidel Parks which are set up by Department of Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce.
