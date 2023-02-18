Videos

Seeman slams attack on cadres by DMK 'rowdies'

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman came down heavily on the ruling DMK for allegedly attacking NTK cadres who were campaigning for the Erode East by-poll. In a statement, he said the DMK has engaged in this act out of fear of losing in polls. He alleged the DMK 'rowdies' attempted on NTK party leader Anbuthennarasan's life by attacking him with an iron rod. The Tamil nationalist leader urged the election body to take severe action against DMK. "If the EC chooses to sit on the fence and be a mute spectator to DMK's atrocities, it would amount to murdering democracy," he added.