President Murmu at Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai

President Droupadi Murmu, visited Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai on Feb. 18. Governor RN Ravi, Minister Mano Thangaraj and Collector Aneesh Sekhar welcomed the President who arrived at Madurai Airport by private flight. From there, the President visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple by car. She was given a warm welcome by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Later, President Droupadi Murmu had darshan at the temple. On behalf of the temple administration, she was presented with an idol of Goddess Meenakshi. A 5-layer security has been laid around the Meenakshi Amman temple in view of the President's visit. It is noteworthy that devotees are not allowed for a short time when the President was inside the temple for darshan.