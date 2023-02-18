Videos

IPL 2023 can be watched for free on Jio Cinema

To elevate the viewing experience and give these passionate fans a world class broadcast, Jio Cinema has some innovative plans in place to provide an entirely new, unparalleled, and an all-encompassing coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The matches are set to begin on March 31 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns in the opening match. The tournament begins five days after the inaugural Women's Premier League season concludes on March 26 and will feature 70 matches beginning from March 31 to May 21, spanning 12 cities. IPL 2023 will see teams being divided into two groups - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B. For the first time since 2019, the league will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India where each team will play a total of 14 games.