Eknath Shinde wins 'Shiv Sena'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Feb. 17 evening ordered that the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena will retain the official name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the party. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will retain the interim party name Shiv Sena UBT and the flaming torch as its poll symbol, the poll body also said. The ECI, in its 78-page order, pointed out that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is “undemocratic”. “It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence,” it mentioned The order has come just days ahead of the February 26 by-polls in two Maharashtra Assembly seats – Kasba Peth and Chinchwad.