Videos

CMRL phase 2: Construction of tunnels started

Under the construction of Phase-II, of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, tunneling work has started from Greenways Road to Adyar Junction. A total of 23 tunneling machines are being used for Phase 2 metro rail work in Chennai. The tunneling machine on the Kellys to Taramani route is named "Kaveri". Similarly the tunneling machine from Green Ways Road is named "Adyar." The tunneling is expected to be completed by August 2023, crossing the Adyar river and reaching the Adyar junction station.