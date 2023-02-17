Videos

N.Korea restricts citizens to have same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter

Residents of North Korea are being forced by the authorities to change their identities if they share the same name as Kim Jong Un’s daughter, 'Ju-ae'. The orders are part of the regime’s effort to build mystique around Kim Ju-ae, who is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old. The source living in the northern province of the country said, "A security official summoned women registered with the resident registration division under the name 'Ju-ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names," the source told Radio Free Asia. "The Ministry of Safety’s resident registration department called the girl’s parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate," the source added.