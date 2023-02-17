Videos

Kanimozhi urges Centre to provide relief to NTPL workers

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP has sought the intervention of the Union government to provide relief to protesting contract workers of the NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) in Thoothukudi at the earliest. The members of labour union of NTPL have been on strike over the last three days in Thoothukudi. There are around 1,500 employees, including 91 permanent employees. Almost all staff members were hired through outsourcing and contractual labour agreements barring them from any additional benefits on top of the wages they receive. Furthermore, there’s a wage disparity within the contractual employees of Neyveli and Thoothukudi plants of NTPL with Thoothukudi employees getting paid 20-40 per cent less than the Neyveli. These pleas from the workers of NTPL have been long standing. Therefore, Kanimozhi requested the Centre to look into the matter and resolve the issues at the earliest.