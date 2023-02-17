Videos

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns

BCCI’s chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma resigned from his post early on February 17, 2023. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who has reportedly accepted it. The resignation comes amid a controversial sting operation conducted by Zee News which showed Mr. Sharma revealing classified selection matters.
Online Desk

