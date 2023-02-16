Videos
Your shift time is over, please go home: Special software for work-life balance
In order to help people to balance professional and personal life, an IT company from Madhya Pradesh has implemented an innovative measure. The company has installed a special software which freezes the system screen once the shift hours end and reminds the employees to go home. Tanvi Khandelwal has shared this special measure at SoftGrid Computers, where she's working as an HR specialist. This post of hers in LinkedIn has gone viral and accumulated more than three lakh reactions.
