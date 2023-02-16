Videos

Voting begins for Tripura Assembly polls

Polling for the Tripura assembly elections began at 7am on Feb. 16 across 3,328 polling stations including 1,100 sensitive and 28 marked critical amid high-security cover. Long queues were witnessed at the booths before the polling started. According to the Election Commission, over 28.14 lakh electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their franchise. 259 candidates are contesting the assembly polls. Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting the polls from Town Borodowali. Congress has fielded Ashish Kumar Saha against him. The counting of votes will be held on March.