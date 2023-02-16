Videos

TN forms committee to address pay gap of secondary grade teachers

To address the salary discrepancies of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), the State government has recently formed a 3-member committee that has the finance secretary (expenditure), principal secretary of the School Education Department and director of elementary education. The formation comes after the assurance given by Chief Minister MK Stalin to resolve the salary pay gap faced by SGTs for several years. After protesting for nearly 12 years, members of the association welcomed the government’s decision to form a committee to address their challenges. They also urge the committee to swiftly act on their requests. “It was during the 2018 protest that DMK leader Stalin urged the then government to pay equal salary for equal work,” a member pointed out. “We’re pleased the government has acted on our demands and formed a committee.”