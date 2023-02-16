Videos

T'malai ATMs heist: Robbers escaped to Haryana by plane

In a major development in Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist case, North Zone IG Kannan on Feb. 16, said that a gang from Haryana was involved in the robbery and two of them were arrested. "We are investigating and arresting Arif in Bengaluru in connection with the ATMs robbery incident. Also, 10 people, including 2 from Karnataka, Haryana and 6 from Gujarat are being investigated,” he added. The police have gone to areas where the heist happened and are investigating. It is said that the gang stayed at a hotel in Karnataka's Kolar area and then reached Tiruvannamalai to execute the plan. He further added, "The accused had come to Tiruvannamalai for recce. After committing the crime, they went to Bengaluru, from there they escaped to Haryana by plane. Haryana, Gujarat police are helping to nab the robbers." Around Rs 72.50 lakh in cash was stolen by “out-of-state actors” from four ATMs in three towns of Tiruvannamalai district. While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai, the other two ATMs were in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns.