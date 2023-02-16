Videos

Tiruvannamalai ATM break-in case: 2 people arrested

Two people from the Kolar gold field have been arrested in connection with the Tiruvannamalai ATM robbery. According to reports, Tamil Nadu Special Force police have tracked the cell phone signal and investigated more than six people in the Malur and KGF areas of Kolar district in Karnataka state. Two people have been arrested as a result of the investigation. It has been reported that since Feb. 15 morning, the special forces police have been encamped in Kolar district and have been investigating various people and have arrested two people. The police arrested Arif from Ariana State for his involvement in the Tiruvannamalai ATM robbery case. The special police who went to Bengaluru tracked and confirmed that Areeb was staying in a private hotel in the KGF area and arrested him. The owner and manager of the private hotel where Areeb is said to have stayed have been brought to Tiruvannamalai, and the police are investigating.