Krishnagiri soldier death: There's no political angle to it, says SP

All nine accused have been remanded in police custody in a case involving the death of a Army soldier, who was severely thrashed by a DMK functionary and his accomplices in Krishnagiri district on February 15. "All nine accused remanded to police custody. It's a case of assault, there's no political angle to it. Those spreading rumours will be prosecuted. Police will provide all possible help to the victim's family," said SP Krishnagiri Saroj Kr Thakur. 29-year-old Lance Naik M Prabhu was ambushed by Chinnaswamy, DMK councillor, and others and was brutally beaten up, police said. He was admitted to hospital with grievous injuries and succumbed to injuries. On February 8, an altercation ensued between Prabhakaran and his brother Prabhu with the DMK functionary Chinnaswamy at Velampatti in Pochampally over washing clothes near the town panchayat's water tank. Later, in the evening, Prabhakaran and his brother were attacked allegedly by Chinnaswamy and his men. Prabhu was admitted to a private hospital in Hosur. The Nagarasampatty police altered the case from IPC Section 307 - attempt to murder to Section 302 - murder.