Videos

I-T 'survey' at BBC offices continues for third straight day

The Income Tax department's 'survey' at the BBC office continued for the third straight day on February 16, as officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation. The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on February 14, has clocked more than 45 hours now, officials said. The survey is going on, they told PTI. Authorities had said on February 15, that the exercise would continue for some more time, saying the "exact time frame to call the operation closed rests entirely on the teams on the ground". The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials have said. The survey teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure, and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.